Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Position in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA KSCD opened at $29.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

