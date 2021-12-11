Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $63.00 on Friday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

