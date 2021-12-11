Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 184.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Everbridge stock traded down $52.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 13,878,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

