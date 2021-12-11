Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $471,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

