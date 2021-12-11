Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $79.30 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

