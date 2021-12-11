Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

