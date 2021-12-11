Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,234,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,067,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 181.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

In other Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

