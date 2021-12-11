Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 200.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.