Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

MUDS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.