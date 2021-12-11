Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 5,333 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE:HZON opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.