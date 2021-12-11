Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 62,580 Shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWNT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

