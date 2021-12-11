Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 138.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $11.04 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

