extraDNA Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $402,971.85 and approximately $92,627.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,151.50 or 0.99221835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00288682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00396941 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00159487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009895 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

