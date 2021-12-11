Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,715 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

