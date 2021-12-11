Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

