Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

