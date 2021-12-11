Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 65.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.70. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

