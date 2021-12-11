Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 6 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 112.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,709.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,788.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,874.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 885 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

