Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

