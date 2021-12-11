Financial Comparison: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) versus Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Learning Tree International and Arco Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Profitability

This table compares Learning Tree International and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Learning Tree International and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.48 $3.26 million ($0.43) -52.14

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Learning Tree International.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International, Inc. provides information technology and management training to business and government organizations. The firm offers various courses, including web development, cyber security, program and project management, agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, and leadership. It also provides workforce optimization solutions, such as needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and acceleration workshops. The company was founded by Eric R. Garen and David C. Collins in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

