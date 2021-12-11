Financial Review: Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) versus Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma N/A -116.79% -71.85% Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65%

0.3% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitality Biopharma and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

Absci has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.40%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 54.55 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 197.19 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Vitality Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Summary

Absci beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitality Biopharma

Malachite Innovations, Inc. engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency. The Pharmaceutical Operations segment engages in research and development primarily related to the Company’s cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Avtar S. Dhillon and Robert T. Brooke on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

