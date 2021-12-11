First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $28.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.60 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $113.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $113.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.42. 15,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The company has a market cap of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

