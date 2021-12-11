First National (FXNC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First National to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First National and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National Competitors 2156 8947 7230 508 2.32

First National presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.74%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.52%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million $8.86 million 10.36 First National Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.14

First National’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First National and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04% First National Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First National rivals beat First National on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

