First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Position Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

