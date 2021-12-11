Font Trading Down 19.4% This Week (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $490,976.73 and $3,745.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

