ForTube Price Down 11.1% This Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. ForTube has a total market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

