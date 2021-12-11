Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 427,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,248,736 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.46.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $944.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.