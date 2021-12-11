Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 427,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,248,736 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.46.
FSM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $944.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
