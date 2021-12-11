Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

