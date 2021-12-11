Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.