fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,149,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,894. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $62.29.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after buying an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

