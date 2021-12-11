Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BHAT opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

