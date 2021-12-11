Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.
TSE FURY opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.37.
