Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

TSE FURY opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.37.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.