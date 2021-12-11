Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRTX. BTIG Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

GRTX opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

