GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GMSQF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.