GameStop Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

GameStop stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.64 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

