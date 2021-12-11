Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,075,612 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,641,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 219,781 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

