Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $205,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

