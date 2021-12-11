Gemfields Group’s (GEM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £166.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.57. Gemfields Group has a one year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

