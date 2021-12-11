General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Decreased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

