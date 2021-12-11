Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Raised by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $146,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

