Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman Buys 2,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GBLI stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

