Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

