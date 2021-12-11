Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $52,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

GPN stock opened at $125.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.