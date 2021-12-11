Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

