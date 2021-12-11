Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 410.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,320.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 148,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.