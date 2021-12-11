Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $125.06 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $339.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

