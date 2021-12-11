Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

NYSE TEL opened at $160.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

