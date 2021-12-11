Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

VBK opened at $276.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.64 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.54 and its 200 day moving average is $286.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

