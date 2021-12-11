Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 845 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.