Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after buying an additional 287,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

